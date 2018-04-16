Liverpool warned about keeping Mohamed Salah amid Real Madrid transfer speculation

Liverpool have been warned about keeping hold of star player Mohamed Salah after his incredible first season at Anfield.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has suggested top clubs will surely show an interest in the prolific Egypt international after his remarkable 40-goal haul for the Reds, and that if that happens they may struggle to keep hold of him.

Liverpool only recently lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, and that follows the likes of Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling also leaving the club in recent years.

Losing Salah would be another major blow and Shearer has discussed how likely it is that Liverpool can prevent their star forward from moving on after just one season.

Despite Liverpool’s questionable record in keeping their stars when Europe’s elite come calling, Shearer feels Salah’s connection to the club should give the Merseyside giants some hope that he’ll stay.

‘It will be interesting to see if Jurgen Klopp can hang on to Salah because the big boys will certainly be circling in the summer,’ Shearer told the Sun.

‘They could not manage to hang on to Philippe Coutinho as soon as Barcelona came calling.

‘But I am sure Salah will love playing in such an attacking team and it certainly helps that he was a Liverpool fan as a kid.’

Salah scored again at the weekend to make it 30 goals in the Premier League this season, putting him five ahead of Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the race to win the Golden Boot.

Diario Gol are among the sources to recently claim Salah is a top target for Real Madrid this summer.