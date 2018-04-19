Huge concern for Arsenal: Six clubs now chasing influential ace as exit looms

With his contract set to expire this summer, Jack Wilshere’s future at Arsenal is shrouded with doubt as reports claim more interest is developing.

The 26-year-old has proven both his fitness and importance to the Gunners this season, making 37 appearances in all competitions as he’s bagged two goals and five assists.

In turn, that would seemingly be enough to convince Arsenal and Arsene Wenger to push forward with contract renewal talks, but with just a matter of months until he becomes a free agent, no such agreement has been announced as of yet.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal’s position in trying to keep Wilshere could be under more threat, as Premier League new boys Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to be interested in the England international too, joining Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City, AC Milan and Juventus as an interested party.

Given the style of football that Nuno Espirito Santo has implemented at Wolves, coupled with exciting and technically gifted players such as Ruben Neves in the side, adding Wilshere with his quality and experience could be a very important move for the club in their bid to stay up next season.

However, those teams mentioned above will undoubtedly provide stiff competition for Wilshere’s signature, especially with Liverpool, Man City and Juventus able to offer Champions League football next season.

In turn, although it’s noted in the report that Wilshere would still prefer to stay with Arsenal, he may have to start considering his options.

A move abroad would seem to be the exciting option as the midfield ace arguably has all the characteristics required to be a hit in Italy with his technical ability, aggression and mobility, while being a key figure for Wolves could be a tempting challenge too.