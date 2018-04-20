‘Go and take him’ – Chelsea legend urges club to raid Arsenal for top signing

Former Chelsea midfielder and Sky Sports pundit Dennis Wise has encouraged his former club to swoop for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere this summer.

The 26-year-old is set to become a free agent, as his current contract will expire at the end of the season and as of yet, there has been no public suggestion that he is set to sign a renewal imminently.

In turn, he will undoubtedly be attracting plenty of interest, particularly after proving his fitness and form this season with the Gunners having re-established himself as a key figure for Arsene Wenger’s side.

That raises a question mark in itself as to why Arsenal aren’t pushing to reach an agreement sooner rather than later, as ultimately they face a real risk of losing Wilshere this summer.

As noted by Sky Sports, Wise has urged Chelsea to swoop as he believes that the England international is a much better option than some of the signings that the Blues have made in recent transfer windows.

“If Chelsea needed a midfield player I would definitely take Jack Wilshere,” he told Sky Sports. “He’s free, he’s 26-years-old and he’s proved he’s come back to full fitness. You see the money they’ve paid for Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko and I think he’s better than them.

“I’m sure Arsenal fans wouldn’t like me saying this, but he’s for nothing if he’s walking away. Go and have a go at him. Go and take him.”

Wise continued to make a strong argument in favour of Chelsea signing Wilshere, insisting that he would love to see him alongside N’Golo Kante in the heart of the Blues midfield as he evidently rates him higher than the likes of Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko who have both struggled this season.

In truth, it’s understandable as to why he’s so keen to see that happen as Wilshere is a talented individual and has put his injury woes behind him for the most part. However, having come through the youth ranks at Arsenal, it’s difficult to see him moving to a London rival.

Nevertheless, if he’s settled in the capital and can be assured of a key role at Stamford Bridge, it remains to be seen if Wise gets his wish. With the wait ongoing for Arsenal to reach a new agreement, there is seemingly a window of opportunity for Chelsea if they wish to try their luck.