Good news for Arsenal as Liverpool to pursue £43million star instead of Gunners transfer target

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly prepared to go all out to sign a new world class goalkeeper this summer in a development that could be good news for Arsenal.

According to Don Balon, the Reds boss is determined to beat the likes of Real Madrid to the transfer of Roma goalkeeper Alisson, who is enjoying a superb season in Serie A and the Champions League.

Liverpool could do with an upgrade on the likes of Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, and have previously been linked with a potential battle with Arsenal for Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak.

AS claimed both clubs were interested in the Slovenia international, but if Liverpool are now focusing on Alisson as Don Balon claim, then Arsenal could get a free run at the Atletico ‘keeper.

Both clubs certainly need to strengthen in that position ahead of next season and either player would be a great addition to the Premier League.

David de Gea’s world class form for Manchester United has shown the difference a top ‘keeper can make, while Ederson’s arrival at Manchester City last summer also played a key role in their improvement to win the league.