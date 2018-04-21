‘Barcelona are of course favourites’ – €135m duo linked with moves discussed by Spanish football expert

Barcelona are reportedly lining up crucial additions to their squad this summer, and Guillem Balague has been discussing two targets in particular.

The Catalan giants are on course to deliver two trophies this season, as while they boast a 12-point lead in the La Liga title race with just five games remaining, they will contest the Copa del Rey final this weekend.

In turn, Ernesto Valverde has evidently found a balance in this squad and a winning formula, despite the criticism that he continues to face albeit with a squad that isn’t brimming with quality depth across the board.

Griezmann to Barcelona: Barca favourites

According to Balague, the Spanish tactician could have two crucial new signings come his way this summer, as he rates Barcelona as being favourites to land the signature of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann this summer.

“You have to say that Barcelona think they have done enough to convince him,” he told Sky Sports. “Griezmann wants his future sorted before the World Cup, so let’s see if he manages to do so. Barca are of course favourites.”

As noted by Marca, the French international’s release clause will stand at €100m this summer, and so if Barcelona are eager to bolster their attacking options further despite having several options at Valverde’s disposal already, they will have to splash out to raid their La Liga rivals.

Barcelona are eyeing Lenglet move

Meanwhile, Balague also responded to a question on Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet being linked with a move to the Nou Camp in his Q&A session on Friday.

Calciomercato reported this week that the 22-year-old’s release clause is €35m, although it has seemingly been suggested that he will be considered as a replacement for Samuel Umtiti if he leaves rather than a signing to add competition and depth.

However, Balague appears to have confirmed Barcelona’s desire to sign the Frenchman if they have a void to fill this summer.

“Barcelona need another centre-back anyway and negotiations for Clement Lenglet are in place. In case Umtiti goes, and Barcelona don’t know if he will or not with the offer from Manchester United on the table, Lenglet is the replacement they want.”

It remain to be seen how the situation plays out, but with a lack of depth behind Umtiti and Gerard Pique, Barca would arguably be well advised to sign another central-defender anyway to rival Yerry Mina and Thomas Vermaelen as a back-up option.