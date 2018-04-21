Big blow for Chelsea and Arsenal: £40M Premier League ace plays down talk of potential transfer

Chelsea and Arsenal have been dealt some bad news, after Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha played down talk of a transfer away from the Eagles in the near future.

The Sun are stating that, as re-reported from the club’s official website, the former Man United winger is happy at the south London club, with the player himself stating that “Crystal Palace is my home town and the support we have here is genuine support.”

Zaha also added “It’s families watching with their kids loving us as players so I don’t really see myself anywhere else.”

It had been previous reported by the Mirror that both Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as Man City, are interested in the player, and that the Ivorian’s recent form now means that he is valued at £40M.

Since moving to Palace, Zaha has managed to establish himself as one of the most entertaining and exciting wingers in the league, and rightly so.

In the last two seasons, the Ivory Coast international has managed to amass an impressive record of 14 goals and 15 assists in 61 league appearances, meaning the player contributes to around a goal every two games, a great record for a winger of his quality.

Zaha’s impressive performances during his first spell with the Eagles allowed him to secure a move to Old Trafford with Man United, however things did exactly to go plan.

The midfielder only managed to make four appearances for the Red Devils before being loaned out Cardiff City.

If Zaha’s word are anything to go by, it seems as if Arsenal and Chelsea will have to turn their attentions elsewhere.