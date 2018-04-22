Great news for Man United: key Red Devils ace set to be handed £15,000-a-week pay rise on current deal following impressive campaign

Man United could be about themselves a favour regarding the future of one of their most impressive stars this season.

The Sun are reporting that the Red Devils are looking to offer a new deal to England international Jesse Lingard following his impressive campaign, and that the deal is set to increase his deal from £85,000-a-week to a huge £100,000-a-week.

United will definitely be doing themselves a favour with this, as Lingard’s increased wage may persuade him to stay at Old Trafford if any clubs come in for the midfielder in the future.

Despite struggling somewhat in 2018, Lingard has still managed to have an impressive season overall for Jose Mourinho’s side, one that has seen him land a regular first team place at Old Trafford.

In all competitions, the Englishman has managed to bag a total of 13 goals and seven assists, which is a big improvement on the six goals and four assists he managed throughout the entirety of last season.

Lingard’s displays this season have been nothing short of amazing this season, with the player even wriggling his way into the England set-up just before this summer’s World Cup.

If anything’s for certain, it’s that Lingard is certainly deserving of having his wage upgraded if this season’s anything to go by.