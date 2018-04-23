Ciro Immobile WAG: Hot pics of Jessica Melena – the wife behind the Lazio star’s incredible scoring streak

Ciro Immobile is having the season of his life – the Lazio striker is on 41 goals in 45 games in all competitions in a late career burst that has come almost from nowhere.

Sure, the 28-year-old had a decent spell at Torino earlier in his career, but has only twice previously hit double figures across a campaign at the top level.

Immobile notably flopped at Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla before returning to Serie A and really clicking into gear for Lazio this season.

It’s just a shame Italy won’t be at this summer’s World Cup or Immobile would surely have been a contender for the Golden Boot and given them a genuine shot at winning it in this kind of form.

So who’s the gorgeous woman behind it all? It turns out Ciro Immobile WAG Jessica Melena is a real beauty and one of the finest footballers’ wives in Europe.

Here’s a look at some of her best snaps, including plenty of delightful uploads to her Instagram page, with 574,000 followers…