Video: Immobile brace fires Lazio to top of their group

A late Ciro Immobile brace for Lazio has secured them a 2-0 victory over Celtic, to fire Lazio into top spot of Group E.

The first goal comes from a deflected effort, which falls perfectly into the path of Immobile to lift the ball over Joe Hart and into the far corner from close range.

His second comes from a lofted ball into the box, followed by some clever movement to find himself free, performing a lovely cut back onto his left foot before dragging it under the out rushing Celtic shot stopper.

