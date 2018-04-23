Jurgen Klopp branded ‘pathetic’ in bizarre attack from BBC Sport pundit, three separate digs at Liverpool boss

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks seemingly isn’t a huge fan of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp right now based on his team of the week column on Monday.

There was disappointment for the German tactician and his players at the weekend, as they let a two-goal lead at West Bromwich Albion slip and in turn were held to a draw.

It’s not the ideal preparation for their Champions League semi-final tie against Roma, but Klopp will undoubtedly be hoping to see a better performance all-round when the two sides meet at Anfield on Tuesday night.

For whatever reason, Crooks was simply not impressed with the Liverpool boss this past weekend, as he took three separate digs at him in his BBC column, even labelling him ‘pathetic’ for an apparent criticism of the pitch at the Hawthorns.

We’ve seen similar from the BBC Sport pundit in the past as he has focused on Paul Pogba’s appearance more than his football at times, but this won’t go down well with Liverpool fans.

“Jurgen Klopp’s suggestion that the Albion pitch not being watered at half-time was somehow responsible for his team losing a two-goal lead is about as pathetic as it gets,” he began. Before later adding: “The Reds made five changes to their starting line-up, let a two-goal lead slip from their grasp and made a poor substitution. Yet manager Jurgen Klopp thinks he had nothing to do with this 2-2 result. Wow!”

Crooks wasn’t finished there either, as he reserved specific criticism of Klopp’s decision to replace Danny Ings in the second half.

Although he scored and did look a threat up top to keep West Brom occupied in that area of the pitch, the 25-year-old has had rotten luck with injuries in recent years. Potentially guarding him against another setback or perhaps even due to tiredness, the decision from Klopp seemed to make sense. Not for Crooks.

“Why Jurgen Klopp took off the striker, I don’t know. Liverpool’s game started to fall apart the moment the striker left the field.”

It does seem a little over the top from Crooks in truth, as he’s singled Klopp out on three separate occasions. Nevertheless, it arguably won’t bother the Liverpool manager much, if at all depending on his reading habits.