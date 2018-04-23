Real Madrid line up £245m transfer raid for Liverpool and Man City stars to join Cristiano Ronaldo in new-look front three

Real Madrid are reportedly setting their sights on another top attacking target alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in a major spending spree this summer.

According to Don Balon, Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is the latest name to come on to Florentino Perez’s radar as he looks to rebuild his club’s front three.

Real could certainly do with new partners for Cristiano Ronaldo up front after the major dip in form suffered by both Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema this term.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp branded ‘pathetic’ in bizarre attack from BBC Sport pundit, three separate digs at Liverpool boss

This could, according to Don Balon, mean moving Ronaldo into the number 9 role up front, and ideally having both Salah and Sane flanking him in attack.

Salah just won PFA Player of the Year last night after his stunning performances for Liverpool this season, while City ace Sane won the Young Player of the Year prize.

The 22-year-old is undoubtedly one European football’s brightest young talents right now and has played a major role in City’s success this season.

Don Balon report Real are ready to try offering around £70million for the Germany international, while Salah has previously been linked by Don Balon as a £175m target.

£245m to reinforce a squad with world class attacking talent seems about the going rate in this market and would undoubtedly make Madrid look much stronger next season as they look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign in La Liga.

Despite reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, Zinedine Zidane’s side have struggled domestically, currently sitting third in the table, a whopping 15 points behind leaders Barcelona.