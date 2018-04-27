Liverpool were handed a real scare this week as concerns emerged over Sadio Mane and a potential injury setback he may have suffered.

As noted by the Metro, fears were raised that the Reds winger had sustained an injury, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time for Jurgen Klopp.

As he looks to finish the job and secure a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as advance to the Champions League final, the last thing that the German tactician needs is for key players to be ruled out.

Liverpool face Stoke City in the early kick-off on Saturday before travelling to the Italian capital to take on Roma next Wednesday night with a 5-2 aggregate lead from the first leg.

Mane was crucial in that win at Anfield, as he’s now taken his tallies to 18 goals and nine assists in 40 appearances in all competitions for the season.

Given his deadly partnership with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in Liverpool’s attacking trident, they will be fundamental to the club’s hopes of enjoying a successful end to the campaign.

In turn, as noted in the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery from his press conference, Klopp gave a positive update on the Senegal international as he suggested that Mane would potentially be available to face Stoke.

Klopp confirms Mane injury “but it is not that serious.” Maintains that he could feature in the early kick-off. #LFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) April 27, 2018

Should he avoid any setbacks, that would then paint a very positive picture of his ability to spend more time recovering for Roma.

With his pace, creativity and eye for goal, coupled with his partnership with Salah and Firmino, Liverpool will be desperate to have him available for selection as he could cause real problems for the Giallorossi on the counter attack as Liverpool look to book their place in the Champions League final next week.