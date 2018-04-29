Jose Mourinho eyes two top targets to solve problematic Man Utd position

Man Utd have continued to have issues at left-back this season, but reports claim Jose Mourinho could finally be ready to find a long-term solution.

The Portuguese tactician seemingly hasn’t been left convinced over Luke Shaw, as the 22-year-old has been limited to just 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

SEE MORE: Manchester United and Manchester City to battle over £128m duo with both clubs scouting the superstars

In turn, that has led to Mourinho deploying Ashley Young at left-back in an unnatural position to him, albeit the stalwart has done a commendable job filling in.

Nevertheless, if they wish to take a leap up in quality and move closer to competing for major honours, it’s an area that Man Utd have to bring in a top class player, and according to The Sun, either Juventus ace Alex Sandro or Tottenham’s Danny Rose are being lined up for the job.

The former would seem like the safer bet, as the Brazilian ace has continued to play a crucial role in Juve’s pursuit of success this season while he has gained plenty of experience at the highest level now and has a winning mentality having enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in Turin.

In contrast, Rose, 27, has played just 14 times this season due to injury issues, and so he doesn’t seem to be the safest option at this stage if United are to sign a left-back this summer.

Time will tell who the Red Devils opt to pursue to offer further competition in that department, but based on form, experience and a winning track record, Sandro arguably makes more sense for them, albeit Rose knows the Premier League well already which stands in his favour.

Young will perhaps rightly feel aggrieved if he drops down the pecking order next season, but most supporters will arguably welcome a new signing if Shaw isn’t going to make the desired impact.