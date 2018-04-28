Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly both monitoring and scouting a duo from a high-profile European club.

READ ALSO: Manchester United CLOSER to completing superb transfer after £50m star drops BIG hint

Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly both scouting Julian Weigl and Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund.

Weigl has long been a target for Man City and Pep Guardiola and Talksport reported that the 22-year-old midfielder is likely to be valued in the region of £40m.

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic has alternatively been linked with Liverpool more prominently than either of the Manchester clubs in recent months with the Mirror reporting that Liverpool would be faced with a £88m pursuit of the talented American youngster.

However, CalcioMercato have reported this week that both Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho’s sides have been scouting the Dortmund duo.

If a battle for two of the world’s most exciting talents is to commence between the two Manchester clubs it could make for one of the most exciting summer transfer windows.

United will inevitably feel as though they require the duo more than City following a disappointing domestic campaign in comparison to their noisy neighbours this season. However, Weigl is likely to be a natural successor to the ageing Yaya Toure and Fernandinho and an opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola after this season’s heroics is sure to be a tempting one.