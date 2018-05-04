Agent due in Manchester this week for decisive Man Utd contract talks

An agent of Marouane Fellaini is reportedly set to hold key contract talks in Manchester this week over a possible new contract for the Belgian midfielder at Manchester United.

The 30-year-old is edging ever closer to the end of his current deal and could leave Old Trafford on a free at the end of this season in what would undoubtedly be a blow.

According to Sky Sports, however, there could still be some hope of United keeping hold of Fellaini as one of his representatives looks set to hold further discussions over committing his future to the Red Devils.

Fellaini made a great start to this season, showing some of his finest form in a United shirt, though injury has since disrupted his campaign.

Still, the former Everton man is experienced, hard-working and tends to deliver in big games, and seems a perfect fit as an ideal Jose Mourinho player.

Not one to make a fuss, Fellaini seems content to follow orders and do whatever it takes to help bring about results, and has also largely never been difficult about the fact that he’s not a guaranteed starter week in, week out.

Some United fans will no doubt question the club seeming to try so hard to keep hold of him, however, when there are surely signings out there who could add a bit more overall quality to the squad over the course of a gruelling season.