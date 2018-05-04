Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester United defender Eric Bailly ahead of a surprise potential transfer.

The Ivory Coast international has largely impressed in his two seasons with the Red Devils, despite injuries hampering his progress and limiting his playing time.

Bailly is now back to full fitness but not playing, though he supposedly remains intent on winning his place back despite the interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, according to ESPN.

It seems unlikely United would allow such a promising player leave for a rival any time soon, but Bailly would undoubtedly make a fine purchase for either of those two clubs, particularly Arsenal.

The Gunners look desperately short of quality and characters in defence, with Bailly ticking both of those boxes in a big way.

The 24-year-old is a big fan-favourite at Old Trafford and seems a popular figure in the dressing room, so could prove an important addition to boost the morale at Arsenal or Chelsea after disappointing seasons for both London clubs.

Still, as ESPN note, Bailly seems to be focused on continuing with United and a deal seems unlikely at this stage.