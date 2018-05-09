How Champions League giants have secured signature of Liverpool star including €35m bid

A huge Champions League club appear to have secured the signature of a Liverpool star and the details of how they have done it have emerged.

Juventus reportedly have secured the future of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can and the details of the transfer have today emerged.

A report from the Italian outlet Tuttosport has stated that the Serie A champions had to meet four targets in their pursuit of the German midfielder. The report states that Can looks to have agreed his future at Juventus with his Liverpool contract expiring this summer.

Juve reportedly had to lodge a €35m bid for the midfielder last summer despite him not leaving Liverpool at the time. The bid apparently allowed Juve to show that they were serious about acquiring the star’s signature.

Further, Juve also had to battle off the likes of Real and Bayern alongside also monitoring the fitness of Can. The final part of the pursuit includes an unspecified clause that has reportedly had to be included in Can’s potential Juventus deal.

Can has established himself as a regular under Jurgen Klopp and would likely have more than his twenty plus appearances in the Premier League this season had he not picked up an injury in recent months.