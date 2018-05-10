Barcelona battle Manchester United and Liverpool for Andres Iniesta replacement

Barcelona are reportedly ready to join the race to seal the transfer of Napoli midfielder Jorginho this summer as a replacement for Andres Iniesta.

The veteran playmaker recently announced his departure from the Catalan giants, as reported by the Independent, and it’ll take a lot of work to find anyone who can offer close to the great service he’s provided for much of the last decade.

MORE: Manchester United transfer boost as Barcelona close in on replacement for €60million star

Long regarded as one of the finest players in the world, Iniesta will likely to go down as an all-time great in midfield and it would be unsurprising to see Barcelona already working to replace him.

According to Don Balon, Philippe Coutinho has learned that Jorginho is emerging as a top candidate for the club after his impressive displays in Serie A this season.

Jorginho Napoli
Jorginho has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona

The Italy international has also been linked with Liverpool by the Daily Mirror, and as one of a number of top targets for Manchester United in midfield by the Metro.

Jorginho does seem a good fit for Barcelona’s style of play, but it remains to be seen if he’s quite the same creative force that Iniesta has been.

The 26-year-old generally seems to be viewed as more of a deep-lying midfield player these days with a mix of defensive and creative duties.

