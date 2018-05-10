Barcelona are reportedly ready to join the race to seal the transfer of Napoli midfielder Jorginho this summer as a replacement for Andres Iniesta.

The veteran playmaker recently announced his departure from the Catalan giants, as reported by the Independent, and it’ll take a lot of work to find anyone who can offer close to the great service he’s provided for much of the last decade.

Long regarded as one of the finest players in the world, Iniesta will likely to go down as an all-time great in midfield and it would be unsurprising to see Barcelona already working to replace him.

According to Don Balon, Philippe Coutinho has learned that Jorginho is emerging as a top candidate for the club after his impressive displays in Serie A this season.

The Italy international has also been linked with Liverpool by the Daily Mirror, and as one of a number of top targets for Manchester United in midfield by the Metro.

Jorginho does seem a good fit for Barcelona’s style of play, but it remains to be seen if he’s quite the same creative force that Iniesta has been.

The 26-year-old generally seems to be viewed as more of a deep-lying midfield player these days with a mix of defensive and creative duties.