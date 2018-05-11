What £60m Liverpool target has said to spark fresh hope of summer deal

As if scoring 80 goals in 37 Premier League games this season wasn’t enough to make Liverpool a potent side, they’re reportedly eying a key attacking reinforcement.

The lethal trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino has gelled brilliantly this season for Jurgen Klopp, leading to a brilliant return individually and as a collective as it’s fired them to the brink of a top four finish and the Champions League final.

However, it’s seemingly not enough for the German tactician as Liverpool have been linked with a £60m swoop for Lyon star Nabil Fekir this summer, as noted by The Mirror.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for the Ligue 1 outfit this season, scoring 22 goals and providing seven assists in 38 appearances.

The Reds lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January, and while his absence seemingly hasn’t had a massively negative impact on them, it’s still a void that needs to be filled if they wish to compete on various fronts next season.

Fekir could be the solution as he is a natural attacking midfield who can be deployed through the middle or out wide, and he has arguably opened the door for Liverpool to make their move as he hasn’t quite shut down speculation over his future.

“The president told me that we have the possibility to talk whenever I want to leave,” he told L’Equipe . “Nobody signs for life in a club. It doesn’t work like that. But I don’t have a free pass to leave. I have a contract until 2020.

“I’ll let destiny handle the rest. I’m in Lyon for two more games and then we’ll see. For now, there’s nothing. The president trusts me and I feel good at Lyon.”

While that isn’t exactly a come-and-get-me plea or an admission that he is actively seeking an exit, it doesn’t quite rule one out either.

Given his form this season, it’s no wonder he would happy in his current environment, but the potential opportunity to move to Anfield to take his game to the next level under Klopp and compete for major honours could be too much to ignore for the French international.