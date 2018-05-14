Remarkable stat shows the future is very bright indeed at Liverpool

Liverpool fans should be very optimistic about the future as it’s been shown they had the youngest squad in the Premier League in the season just gone.

The Reds finished the 2017/18 campaign in fourth place, but have also reached the final of the Champions League, where they’ll take on Real Madrid later this month.

While the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have somewhat stolen the show with their dazzling displays up front, it’s the young backbone of this side that suggests Jurgen Klopp has them on course to dominate if they can keep this promising squad together.

According to the Sun, Liverpool had the only squad with an average age of under 26 in the entire league, making them the youngest in the top flight this term.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 19, is undoubtedly the stand-out youngster in this current squad, though Emre Can and Andrew Robertson, both 24, are also vitally important players for their age.

Liverpool also have Dominic Solanke, 20, and Ben Woodburn, 18, coming through, while of course Salah and Firmino are hardly old men themselves at 25 and 26, respectively.

If Klopp can keep hold of his best players and continue to help the club’s youngsters fulfil their potential, Liverpool look in good shape to build on this exciting season next year.