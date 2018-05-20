Juventus are reportedly willing to reignite their interest in Arsenal and Spain star Hector Bellerin just as long as the Gunners reduce the £50M asking price they have for the defender.

The Express are stating that the Italian giants have been keen on Bellerin for a while now, and that they hopeful that the north London side will be all ears to offers for the player.

MORE: Former Arsenal captain expresses concern at potential managerial appointment

The news outlet are further reporting that the Massimiliano Allegri’s side are willing to spark back up their interest in the player just as long as the club lower the £50M asking price they slapped on the head of the Spanish international.

Bellerin has proven to be one of the best right backs in the whole of the Premier League these past few seasons, with the Spaniard managing to work his way into being one of the first names on the team sheet at the Emirates.

The player’s lightning-fast speed and want to get forward has seen some label him as one of the most dangerous players in the league, and one that would get into almost any team in the country.

If Arsenal were to lower there asking price for Bellerin, it’ll be interesting to see if Juventus stick to their guns and move back in for the Spaniard.