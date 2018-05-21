Arsenal close in on two crucial deals, key figure tipped to stay

Arsenal would arguably be well advised to move as swiftly as possible with their changes this summer in order to give themselves ample time to settle and prepare for next season.

As noted by BBC Sport, Arsene Wenger confirmed last month that he would be stepping down from the top job after 22 years in charge, thus giving the Gunners plenty of time to start planning.

SEE MORE: Arsenal ace appears to confirm imminent double transfer

In order to give the new manager the most amount of time possible to settle into the role and bring in new players where possible to implement his ideas and stamp his mark on things, Arsenal surely need to be sensible and give him the entire summer to get things in order.

According to The Mirror, they could be set to do just that with the report suggesting Mikel Arteta could be announced as Wenger’s successor this week, and the Spaniard will be given a major immediate boost potentially as it’s claimed Jack Wilshere is ready to commit his future.

Question marks will remain over Arteta as although he knows the club well from his previous stint as a player and will have benefited from being a prominent part of Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff over the past two seasons, he has no experience in the top job to prove his pedigree and credentials at this level.

In turn, it is a risk from Arsenal if they appoint him, but he’ll surely be delighted that he can call upon on Wilshere next season if he does indeed go on to sign a new contract.

The 26-year-old’s current deal expires this summer, and so not only would losing him be a blow, but to see him leave on a free would be a real disappointment. It sounds as though Arsenal may well avoid that scenario though, as per the Mirror.