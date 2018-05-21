Liverpool expected to step up pursuit of £60m target, talks touted next week

Liverpool haven’t had any trouble scoring goals this past season, but reports claim they will try to bolster their attacking options this summer.

The Reds scored 84 goals in 38 Premier League games this past season, the second highest total tally of all sides behind champions Manchester City.

With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino leading the line brilliantly, and having overcome the loss of Philippe Coutinho in January, it doesn’t appear as though reinforcements are needed in that department.

However, as reported by The Mirror, via L’Equipe, it’s claimed that the Merseyside giants are planning to begin talks for £60m-rated Lyon star Nabil Fekir after the Champions League final so that they can focus on the season finale first.

The 24-year-old had quite the season this past year, scoring 23 goals and providing seven assists in 40 outings, while he can play through the middle or in a more advanced position if required to showcase his versatility too.

In turn, perhaps it does start to make more sense as to why Liverpool are reportedly chasing his signature, as he would give them a different option and dynamic in the final third as Jurgen Klopp looks to compete on various fronts next season.

Salah in particular has had an incredible year, his first back in the Premier League after moving from Roma last summer, and so there could be an argument that he may struggle to replicate that level of performance, in which case Liverpool may struggle.

Considering that they only just managed to scrape through in fourth place, improvements are evidently still needed regardless of whether or not they win the Champions League and Fekir is seemingly emerging as a top candidate to provide that additional quality.