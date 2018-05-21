With Michael Carrick retiring this summer, Man Utd are reportedly set to be given a real headache in midfield as speculation suggests another exit could be imminent.

The Red Devils saw their campaign end in disappointing fashion at the weekend, as they suffered a defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final to end the year empty-handed.

Having finished a staggering 19 points adrift of Premier League champions Manchester City, evidently changes are needed to bridge the gap and Jose Mourinho could be forced into prioritising his midfield.

As noted by the club’s official site, Carrick will retire and join Mourinho’s backroom staff ahead of next season, and that leaves a hole in itself regardless of the fact that he hasn’t featured as prominently this year.

Now, according to The Times, AC Milan have reportedly offered Marouane Fellaini a three-year contract, with the Belgian international set to become a free agent this summer when his current deal expires.

Given he turns 31 later this year, it’s arguably a decisive factor that the Italian giants are said to be offering such a lengthy deal, but if he does decide to join them, it will be a blow for Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician has never made a secret of how important he sees Fellaini as part of his plans, and if he does leave, it will leave Man Utd very short in that department.

For a club looking to complete on various fronts, having Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Scott McTominay fighting for places surely won’t be enough.

Time will tell what Fellaini opts to do, but he could be a useful addition for Milan given that Gennaro Gattuso has had to rely heavily on the likes of Lucas Biglia, Franck Kessie and Giacomo Bonaventura as his midfield trio due to a lack of depth this season.