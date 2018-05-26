There are few things in football that can unite fans as much as seeing John Terry sad.

Remember, this is the man who stepped up to take the winning penalty in the 2008 Champions League final – and missed; this is the man who arranged to be subbed off in the 26th minute and have everyone do a lap of honour for him in his final game for Chelsea.

Most recently, the Guardian are among sources who reported the former England captain wanted a clause to avoid playing his old side Chelsea in the Premier League were Aston Villa to win promotion this season.

Luckily for him, he need not worry about suffering such a heart-wrenching ordeal as Fulham beat Terry’s Villa side 1-0 in today’s Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Predictably, everyone is now making the precise same joke about it as the trolls pile on to the 37-year-old over his outlandish and overly sentimental request…

I guess John Terry need not worry about facing Chelsea — James Tyler (@JamesTylerESPN) May 26, 2018

