Real Madrid ace Luka Modric wants to secure a move away from Zinedine Zidane’s side should they manage to beat Liverpool in the Champions League final in Kiev, something they managed to achieve on Saturday.

Diario Gol are stating that the Croatian international has been weighing up the option to leave the club for a while now, and that he wants to leave the club in the best way possible by helping the club win their third Champions League final in three years, a feat he helped them achieve against Liverpool this weekend.

The news outlet are also stating that the club are starting to look for replacement for the former Spurs star, something that may suggest he’s on his way out of the club in the near future.

Modric has been a pivotal part of Madrid’s side these past few seasons, with the Croatian international forming a quality partnership with Toni Kroos to help the club continue their dominance in Europe.

The 32-year-old’s composure and ability on the ball, mixed with this keen eye for a pass, has seen some label him as one of the best central midfielders in the world, and rightly so.

Following Real Madrid’s 3-1 win against the Reds in the Champions League final on Saturday, it seems like Modric may be on his way out of the club, something we’re sure all Los Blancos don’t want to see any time soon.