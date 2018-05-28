Liverpool legend identifies three players who cost them the Champions League final – and none of them is Loris Karius

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has aimed a dig at the quality of the club’s three central midfield players that ultimately came undone against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The Reds were beaten 3-1 by Zinedine Zidane’s side in Kiev at the weekend, with Loris Karius notably at fault with two absolutely calamitous errors on the first and third goals from Madrid.

Still, Carragher highlighted midfield as Liverpool’s problem as he described the trio of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum as ‘workaholics’, suggesting that is their overriding attribute ahead of any quality.

The former England defender compared them to Real Madrid’s midfield including the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who are both among the most intelligent ball-playing midfielders in world football right now.

This certainly does seem an issue for Liverpool, and Carragher hopes the incoming signing of Naby Keita will improve Jurgen Klopp’s side in that position next season.

Speaking on a podcast for the Telegraph, Carragher said: ‘Going forward I certainly think the midfield needs looking at. That will change, with Keita coming in and talk of Lyon’s captain (Nabil Fekir) also coming in who plays that No 10 role.

‘I think we lacked something in midfield I’d say. We got to the Champions League final with that midfield three of Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, they’ve been absolutely superb – but they’re workaholics.

‘The class of Real Madrid in the centre of midfield with Kroos and Modric told really.

‘We didn’t have a player who could match them on the ball. I think it’s important that we bring in a couple of bodies in that position. I’m sure that’s what the manager will look to do.’