Liverpool fans took to Twitter this evening to laud of Nabil Fekir, after the reported Reds target bagged a fluke goal for France against Ireland in an international friendly.

The Lyon ace, who is being targeted by Liverpool and is rated at £61M (€70M) as per the Guardian, started for Les Blues in their friendly against the Republic of Ireland this evening, with the player managing to carry his impressive club form with him onto the international stage.

Fekir, who bagged 23 goals in all competitions for Ligue 1 side Lyon this campaign, added another to his repertoire tonight, however the midfielder may not score many as weird as this one.

The Frenchman’s shot looked to be a comfortable save for the Irish ‘keeper, however he ended up making a howler of it and parrying the ball into his own goal, something we’re not sure even he was expecting.

A fair few Liverpool fans took note of Fekir’s strike this evening, with some taking to Twitter to acknowledge the player’s strike.

Fekir scoring for France tonight ?? — ObviouslyOx (@ObviouslyOx) May 28, 2018

Fekir scoring the type of goal he will score a lot when training for Liverpool. — Wayne O Connor (@WayneOConnor2) May 28, 2018

Please wrap Fekir ASAP. Boy he is immense!! Scoring a goals and an assist on his International debut — ? (@kodeadm) May 28, 2018

Fekir has just scored for France, Keita is coming on my birthday and Jurgen just signed Fabinho. Up the Reds. — Ellis (@EllisKarran) May 28, 2018

Fekir price tag just went up £10m #LFC — Salah (@ArgentineSalah) May 28, 2018

Any @LFC fan saw that Fekir goal! Next season if he is in then 150 sure will be toppled! — Ayan Chakraborty (@ayanc_99) May 28, 2018