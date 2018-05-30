Ajax starlet Justin Kluivert has dealt Manchester Utd, Barcelona and Roma a blow to their hopes of signing him as he revealed his future away from Holland is still unclear.

Since breaking into the scene for Ajax during the 2016/17 season, Kluivert has managed to establish himself as one of the brightest young stars in European football today, however, according to Calciomercato the wing wizard has said he could even stay at Holland despite being linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Justin Kluivert is the son of former Barcelona Dutch striker Patrick, and according to Don Balon the news outlet are stating that Lionel Messi is happy for the club to make a move for Kluivert, and that the player’s father is eager for his son to make a move to the Spanish giants.

Kluivert will weigh up his options after he returns from his holidays but feels pressure to sign a new deal with the Dutch giants; however despite this, he could stay.

“What I can say is that now I will go on a nice holiday. For the future we will see, should I choose. I renew or transfer, but I am still not convinced 100% of any solution. Now I am thinking about it, even staying at Ajax would be possible, I was told that I had to sign the renewal, otherwise I would have to go. This made me start thinking. I feel pressured. The most important thing for Ajax is that I extend my contract,” Kluivert said during an interview with Fox Sports Nl, as per another report from Calciomercato.

In 30 league games for the Dutch giants this season, the 19-year-old managed to score a total of 10 goals and five assists, meaning that he directly contributed to a goal every two games, a fantastic record for a player who’s still a teenager.

It’s no little wonder why some of Europe’s biggest names are linked with the young star whose stock will surely continue to grow.