West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic has emerged as a shock transfer target for Manchester United, according to Sky Sports.

Arnautovic has just completed his first season at the London Stadium and after a shaky start, where he came under fire from certain sections of Hammers’ fans, the Austrian international played a pivotal role in helping the east London outfit stay in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Blow for Man Utd, Barcelona and Roma as Ajax starlet could stay in Holland next season amid transfer links

Former manager David Moyes deployed him in the centre forward role where he showcased his talents, helping the Hammers score 11 goals and six assists from 31 appearances.

The 29-year-old worked with Red Devils’ manager Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan and Sky Sports News have stated that the Old Trafford club are preparing an official offer for the former Stoke City man.

However, the report from Sky Sports claims that West Ham do not want to sell £50m-rated star Arnautovic – who joined West Ham for a club record fee of £24m last summer and has four years left on his current deal.

Seeing Marko Arnautovic ply his trade in the famous red shirt would be a shock to some fans – however it is understandable given that he fits the style and profile of Mourinho’s teams.

He could be earmarked as a potential replacement for Anthony Martial and after a difficult season at United, Martial’s future is in doubt as he’s been made available for £70m this summer, according to the Sun.

The Daily Mirror claim Tottenham are interested, so that would mean having to break the transfer record they broke last summer with the signing of Davinson Sanchez, according to the Guardian.