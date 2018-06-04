Liverpool have wasted no time in strengthening their squad this summer, but reports claim that the exit of a key figure will be confirmed next week.

As noted by Sky Sports, the Reds completed the £43.7m signing of Fabinho from Monaco last week, while the club site has previously confirmed Naby Keita will also arrive from RB Leipzig.

In turn, Jurgen Klopp appears to have bolstered his options in that department with two great signings that fit into his style of play and system, but there might be a hint of disappointment that he’s also going to lose an important player this summer too.

According to Tuttosport, Emre Can will undergo his medical and sign his contract with Juventus next week, with the saga over his exit being delayed due to his post-season holiday.

The German international will see his current Liverpool contract expire this summer, and so he will depart Anfield on a free transfer, four years after joining the Merseyside giants from Bayer Leverkusen.

Can went on to make 166 appearances in all competitions, regularly featuring for Klopp since he was appointed as he continues to develop his game and mature with experience.

With that in mind, it will be a blow for Liverpool to see him leave, particularly for no fee having played a key role in helping him take his game to the next level while he still has a huge part of his career still ahead of him at the age of 24.

Nevertheless, with Fabinho secured alongside Keita to add to the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum, Liverpool do look strong in that department with a significant portion of the summer transfer window still to go.