Man Utd are reportedly on the verge of signing Fred to make him their first new arrival this summer, but speculation suggests more could follow.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Brazil international is expected to undergo a medical and sign off on his move to Old Trafford this week, which would see Jose Mourinho start his summer business early.

Having finished 19 points adrift of rivals Man City in the Premier League title race, coupled with their early exits in the League Cup and Champions League as well as the loss in the FA Cup final, the Portuguese tactician may well need significant reinforcements to ensure his side compete for honours next year.

According to The Express, via Diario Gol, the Red Devils may have been handed a boost in the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, as it’s suggested that he might be edging towards snubbing a move to Barcelona and opting for a switch to the Premier League instead.

The 27-year-old had another impressive campaign last time round, scoring 29 goals and providing 15 assists in 49 appearances to lead his side to second place in La Liga and the Europa League trophy.

In turn, he would be a top signing for any side, but the latest suggestion is that Man Utd could have a strong chance of pipping Barcelona to his signature.

And the news doesn’t get any better for the Catalan giants, as L’Equipe are reporting that United are also potentially going to try to hijack their move for Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet.

The Frenchman impressed against Mourinho’s side in their Champions League meeting last season, and was an ever-present for the Spanish outfit as he continues to develop into a top player following his move from Nancy.

While it would certainly appear as though Barcelona are in need of defensive reinforcements more so than Man Utd given the presence of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof at Old Trafford, this report would suggest that Mourinho still isn’t content.

It’s not going to be cheap for the Premier League giants though, as ESPN note how Griezmann has a €100m release clause in his contract, while Lenglet has a €35m release clause of his own, as per Goal.com.