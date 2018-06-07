£50m star only wants Liverpool transfer despite Manchester United and Chelsea interest

Lyon star Nabil Fekir is reportedly only holding out for a transfer to Liverpool this summer despite recent links with Manchester United and Chelsea.

L’Equipe recently linked Liverpool’s two Premier League rivals as potential contenders for the France international, but the Daily Mirror now report that the Reds have made a breakthrough of sorts over a transfer they hope will only cost them as much as £50million.

The Mirror’s report states that Liverpool is the only club Fekir is interested in joining, giving the Merseyside giants some hope of getting things done soon.

The 24-year-old seems an ideal purchase for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they look to build on a promising season in 2017/18, but one that ultimately ended without silverware.

Liverpool were never really in the Premier League title race, though they impressed greatly in the Champions League as a series of strong attacking displays saw them reach the final, though they were then beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid.

A player like Fekir could give Klopp more depth up front, with the Mirror suggesting his versatility is one of his biggest selling points, as he can provide cover in attacking midfield or even in Roberto Firmino’s deep-lying number 9 role.

After the Frenchman’s superb form in Ligue 1 last season, it is little surprise that L’Equipe also reported of interest from big names like United and Chelsea, but the player does seem a perfect fit for Klopp’s Liverpool.