Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly set to rival Liverpool in the race to secure a deal to sign Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak.

Spanish news outlet Don Balon are stating that Los Blancos are set to reignite their interest in the Slovakia, and that the player’s release clause is valued at around €100M.

The news outlet are also stating that Liverpool are also keen in securing a deal to land Oblak, a signing that would greatly improve Jurgen Klopp’s options between the sticks.

Since moving to Atletico from Portuguese side Benfica in the summer of 2014, the 25-year-old has managed to establish himself as one of the best goalkeepers on the planet.

During the 2017/18 season, Oblak managed to keep a total of 29 clean sheets in all competitions as he helped Los Rojiblancos win the Europa League and secure a second-place finish in La Liga.

If either Real Madrid or Liverpool do manage to beat each other to the signing of Oblak, it’ll be interesting to see if the goalkeeper can replicate the performances we say him manage for either Los Blancos or the Reds.