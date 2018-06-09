Tottenham boost as star duo set to follow Harry Kane by signing new contracts

Tottenham look to have been majorly boosted again with the news that two of their best players could follow Harry Kane in signing new contracts.

It was confirmed yesterday that Kane had put pen to paper on a new six-year deal to commit his future to the club and the Daily Mirror report that Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen are set to follow suit.

MORE: £90m Tottenham star targets silverware next season to end 10 year drought

Tottenham have made remarkable progress under manager Mauricio Pochettino in recent seasons, with Kane, Alli and Eriksen among his biggest success stories.

Keeping hold of the three players as they prepare to move to their new stadium could be crucial for Spurs as they look to improve even more in the next few years to come.

Having challenged for the title in 2015/16 and 2016/17, Tottenham are now established in the Champions League and could soon become genuine contenders for the biggest prizes in the game.

But to do so, they’ll certainly need the likes of Kane, Alli and Eriksen around, and it’s quite an achievement to keep the trio away from Europe’s biggest clubs if they do end up pulling it off.