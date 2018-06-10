(Pictures) David Beckham snapped posing with pregnant woman in LA as wife Victoria left looking gloomy in London

Pictures have emerged of Victoria Beckham looking decidedly glum about life amid speculation she and husband David’s marriage is on the rocks, according to the Daily Mail.

The pair have been married since 1999, but a few pictures picked up by the Mail suggest all is not well between them as Victoria looked gloomy when she was spotted in Mayfair, London, while her husband gleefully posed with a female fan in LA.

The Mail do mention that sources close to both of the couple have told them the rumours are not true, but there did seem a distinct difference in their moods yesterday.

Make what you will of the pictures below, which come via the Mail…