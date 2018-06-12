Juventus chief reveals timeline to complete key signing after departure confirmed

After Liverpool confirmed that Emre Can would be leaving the club this summer, Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed when he hopes to see a deal concluded for the German international.

The 24-year-old missed out on the Germany squad for the World Cup this summer after being blighted by an injury in the latter stages of last season.

SEE MORE: Juventus and Inter set for transfer scrap over €50m+ rated Serie A starlet

In turn, that has left the focus on his club future, and as seen in the tweet below, Liverpool wasted little time to publicly confirm that he would be leaving Anfield with his current contract set to expire this summer.

Emre Can and Jon Flanagan will both leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer. Our full #PL retained list: https://t.co/HuG8VS9p1x Everybody at #LFC thanks all departing players for their contributions and wishes them the best of luck for the future. pic.twitter.com/5JakqLejT4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 8, 2018

Given his development since arriving on Merseyside in 2014, coupled with the fact that he leaves on a free, it will be a disappointment for many LFC fans to see Can depart.

However, while they will now look forward to seeing new signings Fabinho and Naby Keita settle in at Anfield, with Sky Sports noting that the Reds splashed out £43.7m on the former while the club officially confirmed the Keita move months ago, it looks as though Can could finally secure a move to join Juventus.

Marotta provided a fresh update on the matter on Tuesday, and revealed that it could be a matter of days before they reach an agreement on a deal.

“We’re optimistic with Emre Can,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato. “Let’s say that the contacts with his representatives have started and are successful, we hope that in about ten days we can arrive at a conclusion.”

With the likes of Claudio Marchisio, Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira on the wrong side of 30, bolstering the midfield with a long-term option like Can will be a fundamental move for Massimiliano Allegri as he looks to guide the club to an eighth consecutive Serie A title next season.