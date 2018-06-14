Massimiliano Allegri reveals reason why he turned down Real Madrid job

Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed he was approached to become new Real Madrid head coach and revealed why he turned down the job.

The shock news emanating before this summer’s World Cup was the sacking of former Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui who was dramatically appointed Real Madrid head coach on Tuesday.

Fernando Hierro will now take charge of the two-time European champion winners and World Cup 2010 champions.

As per Sky Sports, Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the tournament after Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales sensationally learned he was succeeding Zinedine Zidane at the helm just five minutes before the official announcement was made.

However, Italian coach Allegri was asked by Los Blancos’ president Florentino Perez whether he would like to have taken charge at the helm, but cited his loyalty to Juventus as a reason why he could not.

As per Sky Sports he said: “I said ‘no’ to Real Madrid. I did it on the phone to Florentino Perez because I had given my word to [Juventus] president (Andrea) Agnelli”, explained Allegri.

“I thanked Florentino for the offer, but said I couldn’t accept it out of the respect I owed to Juventus.”

Allegri’s reputation as one of the world’s best coaches has grown as the former AC Milan coach has helped Juventus win their fourth consecutive domestic double and there would be no doubt that he would have been a fantastic fit the Champions Leagues winners.

Despite that, it will be fascinating to see how Lopetegui fares next season and will surely want to improve on his new team’s performances in La Liga.