Barcelona are said to be eyeing up a move for Russia midfielder and one of the stars of the World Cup so far, Aleksandr Golovin.

Don Balon are stating that the Blaugrana are interested in the Russian ace, and that they view as someone who could replace Sergio Busquets in their side.

The news outlet are also stating that the player would be available for around €20M, an absolute bargain of a price considering the ability the player has at his disposal.

Golovin showed the world what he was about during Russia’s World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia on Thursday, a match which they ended up winning 5-0.

The 22-year-old bagged a superb free kick for the hosts as they started their campaign in the best possible way, with Golovin announcing his name on the world stage with his performance in the game.

The CSKA Moscow star bagged seven goals and six assists in all competitions for the Russian side this season, and certainly looks a decent little player if his performance against Saudi Arabia is anything to go by.

If Barca do end up swooping for Golovin, €20M would be an absolute steal for a player of his quality. Easy as you like.