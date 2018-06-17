Napoli are reported to be after the signature of Jean-Michael Seri with Jorginho nearing a switch to Manchester City, according to Calciomercato.

According to The Telegraph, Nice midfielder Seri has been a transfer target for Chelsea but the report from Calciomercerto states French outlet L’Equipe, said that the Italian club have contacted the French club about activating his 40 million euro clause.

READ MORE: Jack Wilshere next club odds: Italian giants emerge as contenders to rival London clubs

This season, Seri boasts impressive numbers in Ligue 1 this season, scoring twice and contributing to five assists in 30 appearances.

However, it is his passing that has caught the attention of many clubs around Europe and should Chelsea or any English club miss out on his services it will be a blow.

Seri finished with the most accurate passes (2328) in Ligue 1 this season and has tried to make 37 through balls over the last two seasons, as per Sky Sports.

The report from Calciomercato also says Napoli star Jorginho is bound to complete a move to Manchester City which would represent a huge coup for the Premier League champions.

Jorginho arrived at Napoli in January of 2014, for €10m, from Hellas Verona, and his impressive performances in Serie A have seen him linked with some of Europe’s top clubs, including Manchester City and Manchester Utd, according to Goal.

Jorginho is one of the best distributors in Europe and is a deep-lying playing, and the Brazil-born Italy international has scored two goals in Serie A this season, creating 44 chances with four assists.

According to Squawka, he has completed 2489 passes this season with a pass accuracy of 89% – and the midfield star could be an ideal as a long-term replacement for ageing City star Fernandinho.