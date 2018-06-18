England kick off their World Cup campaign with a Group G clash against Tunisia in Volgograd and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has rated their chances of winning the competition.

Gerrard won 114 caps for the Three Lions and scored 21 goals whilst captaining his nation in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

He was also part of England’s infamous ‘Golden Generation’ and whilst there was high expectation for them to succeed, the ex-Liverpool skipper believes they have a ‘fighting chance’ to succeed despite not being one of the favourites.

Speaking to Sky Sports the new Ranger boss said: “I think they have a fighting chance. I like what Gareth is doing and I like the blend and balance of the team.

“It is a big ask to say they are going to go and win it or they are the favourites – especially because of what has gone before.

“But I do have a lot of optimism and confidence in the boys that they can make the country proud, which is the main thing.”

The pressure in the build-up has not been as intense compared to previous international tournaments – however – Gerrard believes this will still happen once England’s campaign gets underway.

He added: “There hasn’t been much [expectation] in the build-up but a soon as a ball is kicked all that pressure and expectation will come on you naturally.”

Nothing but a win against Tunisia will satisfy manager Gareth Southgate as they face a potential crunch encounter against tournament favourites Belgium in the final game of the group.