‘Utter joke’ – Fans, pundits fume as England pegged back after contentious Ferjani Sassi penalty for Tunisia

After making a fantastic start to their World Cup opener against Tunisia, England went into half-time at 1-1 after Ferjani Sassi’s equaliser from the penalty spot.

Gareth Southgate’s men looked sharp immediately from kick-off, and it wasn’t long before Harry Kane had given them a deserved lead.

SEE MORE: Video: Harry Kane fires home first England goal at World Cup against Tunisia

From that point on, they continued to create plenty of opportunities with a porous-looking Tunisian defence not putting up a great display, but they took their chance of an equaliser as Sassi made no mistake from the spot.

It came after Kyle Walker had seemingly caught his man with a flailing elbow as he looked to see the ball sail over to safety, but the referee wasn’t happy with it and adjudged it a foul before pointing to the spot.

As seen in the tweets below, the decision didn’t go down well with fans and pundits alike, with many outraged by the decision.

Nevertheless, as England continued to waste great chances, Jesse Lingard in particular going close on several occasions, it remains to be seen whether or not the penalty decision proves to be costly.

Utter joke — Andrew j (@andyj2222) June 18, 2018

watch us lose now — Lisa Hurley (@HurleyMummy) June 18, 2018

Never a penalty ?? — Bradley Briggs (@briggsy_55) June 18, 2018

Was not a penalty ? — Bella| Ariana ?? Man Utd??? (@bellah_mufc) June 18, 2018

The softest of pens #TUNENG

1-1 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 18, 2018

Embarrassing decision. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) June 18, 2018

I’m making a comeback if these many penalties are gonna be given by var — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) June 18, 2018

YOU’RE FUCKING JOKING REF — ??? (@StanCollymore) June 18, 2018

I’m at a parents evening discussing early learning objectives and I know that wasn’t a penalty….awful decision. — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) June 18, 2018