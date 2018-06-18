‘Utter joke’ – Fans, pundits fume as England pegged back after contentious Ferjani Sassi penalty for Tunisia

After making a fantastic start to their World Cup opener against Tunisia, England went into half-time at 1-1 after Ferjani Sassi’s equaliser from the penalty spot.

Gareth Southgate’s men looked sharp immediately from kick-off, and it wasn’t long before Harry Kane had given them a deserved lead.

SEE MORE: Video: Harry Kane fires home first England goal at World Cup against Tunisia

From that point on, they continued to create plenty of opportunities with a porous-looking Tunisian defence not putting up a great display, but they took their chance of an equaliser as Sassi made no mistake from the spot.

It came after Kyle Walker had seemingly caught his man with a flailing elbow as he looked to see the ball sail over to safety, but the referee wasn’t happy with it and adjudged it a foul before pointing to the spot.

As seen in the tweets below, the decision didn’t go down well with fans and pundits alike, with many outraged by the decision.

Nevertheless, as England continued to waste great chances, Jesse Lingard in particular going close on several occasions, it remains to be seen whether or not the penalty decision proves to be costly.

