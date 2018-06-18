After toiling in the first half against Panama, Belgium secured a comfortable 3-0 win to open up their World Cup campaign with three crucial points.

Man Utd forward Romelu Lukaku was on the mark with two goals, and as seen in the tweet below, his second was a wonderful finish as he kept his composure to dink his effort over the onrushing goalkeeper.

However, neither of his efforts were better than that of teammate Dries Mertens who scored an early contender for goal of the tournament with a stunning volley from inside the box at a difficult angle shortly after the game resumed for the second half.

Given their struggles in the opening 45 minutes, Roberto Martinez and his men would have been frustrated at half-time as they would have hoped to make life easier for themselves against a Panama side tipped to struggle alongside England and Tunisia in Group G.

To their credit, they held firm early on and would have been buoyed by their ability to frustrate the Belgians, but it didn’t last and so all eyes will be on England’s clash with Tunisia on Monday night to see how things shape up in the group table.