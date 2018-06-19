England fans all are calling for Marcus Rashford to start for the Three Lions against Panama on Sunday after the Man United forward impressed during his substitute appearance against Tunisia on Monday.

The young forward, who came on for Man City star Raheem Sterling with just over 20 minutes to play, had a fantastic cameo, and even outshone Sterling despite playing for just a third of the City ace’s minutes.

Gareth Southgate’s side had to rely on a 90th minute Harry Kane winner to beat their north African opponents on Monday as they started their 2018 World Cup campaign in the best way possible.

During his 22 minutes on the pitch, Rashford looked very dangerous whenever he got on the ball and looked a real threat, something Sterling struggled to do during his time playing.

This impressive cameo from the player has lead to a lot of fans calling for Rashford to start against the Three Lions’ next opponents Panama on Sunday.

Here are a few select tweets from fans calling for the Red Devils ace to start in a match that could see England secure their place in the next round of the tournament.

Rashford has to start against Panama! #WorldCup — Molly Shepherd-Boden (@MollyShep) June 18, 2018

I hope Rashford and Loftus Cheek start against Panama. Made an impact when they came on for players who struggled to do much throughout the match. — Aakash Bhatt (@aakashbhatt97) June 19, 2018

Rashford and Loftus-Cheek HAVE to start against Panama — Jack Figg (@Jack_Figg) June 18, 2018

I thought Ali and Stirling were very average tonight. I wouldn’t hesitate in starting Loftus cheek and Rashford against Panama — HeadlessBee (@pjheadless) June 18, 2018

Rashford should be starting against Panama and Belgium. — James ?? (@FredSZN) June 18, 2018

Rashford for Sterling against Panama, please. Hope Alli is OK, otherwise I'd have no issue playing Loftus-Cheek in there. Nothing wrong with the system. #ENG — Marc Iles (@MarcIles) June 18, 2018

Pleaseee start rashford against Panama and drop sterling @GarethSouthgate — Lewis Bull (@Lewiswbull) June 19, 2018

Rashford has to start against Panama! — Stewart (@MrStewartMc) June 18, 2018