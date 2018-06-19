“Has to start against Panama” – England fans are all calling for the same thing as Three Lions ace outshines Man City star in superb 22-minute cameo

Posted by
“Has to start against Panama” – England fans are all calling for the same thing as Three Lions ace outshines Man City star in superb 22-minute cameo

England fans all are calling for Marcus Rashford to start for the Three Lions against Panama on Sunday after the Man United forward impressed during his substitute appearance against Tunisia on Monday. 

The young forward, who came on for Man City star Raheem Sterling with just over 20 minutes to play, had a fantastic cameo, and even outshone Sterling despite playing for just a third of the City ace’s minutes.

MORE: England player ratings vs Tunisia: 8/10 Kane emerges as hero, wasteful ace must be more clinical

Gareth Southgate’s side had to rely on a 90th minute Harry Kane winner to beat their north African opponents on Monday as they started their 2018 World Cup campaign in the best way possible.

During his 22 minutes on the pitch, Rashford looked very dangerous whenever he got on the ball and looked a real threat, something Sterling struggled to do during his time playing.

This impressive cameo from the player has lead to a lot of fans calling for Rashford to start against the Three Lions’ next opponents Panama on Sunday.

Here are a few select tweets from fans calling for the Red Devils ace to start in a match that could see England secure their place in the next round of the tournament.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top