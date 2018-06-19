Liverpool may have been given a boost in their transfer pursuit of Roma goalkeeper Alisson thanks to Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois.

The Reds have long been linked with Alisson and only recently Globo Esporte claimed they’d been in touch with him over a contract.

The Brazil international is undoubtedly one of the finest in the world in his position but various reports have suggested he was heading for Real Madrid,

The Daily Mail have claimed Alisson could be close to agreeing terms on a £70million transfer to the Bernabeu, though elsewhere Gianluca Di Marzio claimed Real had seen an opening offer for Chelsea’s Courtois rejected.

The Belgian has just a year to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge, which could in theory make him cheaper if Chelsea decide to cash in on him now instead of risk losing him on a free in a year’s time.

Don Balon now claim Madrid are tempted to consider signing Courtois over Alisson after the player has increasingly taken action to push for them to choose him over the Roma man.

Were Real to decide to prioritise him instead it could be great news for Liverpool and hand them a fresh chance of completing the signing of Alisson.