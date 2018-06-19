Liverpool step up efforts to seal transfer of Premier League star

Liverpool have reportedly upped their efforts to seal the transfer of Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope this summer.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Reds are compiling information and doing background checks on the England international ahead of a potential £18million transfer.

Pope shone in the Premier League last season, earning himself an England call-up in the process, and it could now also see him move to a bigger club.

Liverpool look in dire need of a new ‘keeper next season after unconvincing displays from Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius throughout 2017/18.

Indeed, it was two glaring errors from Karius that cost the Reds in their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid last month.

Pope might not be the big name some LFC fans would ideally like to see, but the 26-year-old looks a comfortable upgrade on either of those two and £18m would be cheap in this market.

The Mirror mentions Liverpool looking at Pope as a more realistic target than Roma shot-stopper Alisson, who is also wanted by Real Madrid and who would be far more expensive at £70m.