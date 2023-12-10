Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has advised Newcastle’s Nick Pope to forget about trying to become England’s number one ahead of next summer’s European Championship.

Pope is currently out of action with an injury, which has been a big blow for Eddie Howe. However, it has been a bit of an up-and-down season for the goalkeeper as he has made a few mistakes that were not present in his game that much last season.

There are many reasons for this, which include Newcastle’s defence not being at its strongest, but Pope looks to be frozen out of the international picture as a result.

The 31-year-old has been overlooked of late by England coach Gareth Southgate and pundit Gary Neville believes he’s lost his battle with Everton’s Jordan Pickford to be considered the Three Lions’ number one.

Speaking on the Stick To Football show on YouTube, Neville said the moment for Pope or Aaron Ramsdale to overtake Pickford has now passed.

The Man United legend stated: “This idea that Ramsdale and Pope would come in and take him over. No, forget that, I know Pope is out injured for a bit but that’s gone now.”