Newcastle United are reportedly considering making a move for David De Gea.

That’s according to the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, who claims the former Manchester United goalkeeper has emerged as a surprise target for the Magpies following Nick Pope’s long-term injury.

Pope, 31, dislocated his shoulder against Manchester United during Saturday night’s Premier League game at St. James’ Park.

Ruled out for between four and five months, Newcastle’s number one is not expected to feature again until at least the end of the season.

Consequently, with Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius Eddie Howe’s only senior goalkeeping options, and neither viewed as regular starters, the English manager is understood to have turned his attention to 33-year-old De Gea.

Having been a free agent since his contract at Old Trafford expired in the summer, De Gea is available to negotiate a contract with any club in the world, and Newcastle, given their recent injury problems, now find themselves in pole position to land the once-world-class shot-stopper.