Newcastle United just cannot catch a break.

The Magpies, who are enduring their worst injury crisis for decades, are without the majority of their senior squad.

According to Premier League Injuries, Eddie Howe has 11 players on the treatment table. The list of absentees: Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Dan Burn (back), Callum Wilson (thigh), Elliot Anderson (back), Sean Longstaff (foot), Sven Botman (knee), Joe Willock (leg), Harvey Barnes (ankle), Anthony Gordon (groin), Javier Manquillo (hip) and Matt Targett (thigh).

Sandro Tonali is also unavailable after the midfielder was handed a 10-month suspension for illegal betting activity.

And piling the misery on Howe, goalkeeper Nick Pope has joined the long line of players ruled out.

The former Burnley shot-stopper, who put on a world-class Champions League performance against PSG last week, will reportedly miss a large chunk of what is left of the season.

The 31-year-old, according to journalist Mike McGrath, dislocated his shoulder during the Magpies’ 1-0 Premier League victory at home against Manchester United on Saturday night and is now expected to be out for up to five months.

Failure to return before April next year will see Pope miss the majority of Newcastle’s remaining matches, which, domestically, include a crunch top-of-the-table tie at Anfield against Liverpool on New Year’s Day and a St. James’ Park blockbuster 12 days later against defending champions Manchester City.