Eden Hazard takes brutal and controversial dig at Belgium teammate Romelu Lukaku with savage comments

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has taken a brutal dig at Belgium teammate and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku following a comfortable 3-0 win.

Man United forward Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium swept aside Panama on Monday afternoon but Chelsea star Eden Hazard still found a reason to complain about his teammate.

Napoli forward Dries Mertens got the ball rolling for Roberto Martinez’s Belgium side with an absolute screamer of a volley from just outside of the box against the Central American underdogs. Manchester United forward Lukaku then went on to fill his boots against Panama scoring twice before the full-time whistle blew.

While Belgium understandably possessed far more quality and talent than Panama, the first-half proved to be incredibly frustrating for Martinez’s men.

Panama held firm for 45 minutes and rode their luck at times to prevent the Belgians from breaking the deadlock. Belgium became visibly more and more frustrated throughout the first-half and Chelsea star Hazard has now taken aim at Lukaku for the way in which he performed in the goalless first 45 minutes.

The BBC have reported the comments from Hazard today in which he accused Lukaku of hiding during the first-half.

“It’s not easy playing with a man missing.At half-time, I told him [Lukaku] we needed him.”

“He’d been hiding out a bit up front. But once he got in there, involved in the game, like magic, he scored two.” [Comments per the BBC}

While Hazard did concede that Lukaku eventually did come good, is it perhaps an indication that it is far from happy families with the Belgium camp?